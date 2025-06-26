Cause of death released for the second of two hikers who perished on Mt. Katahdin earlier this month

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has issued the cause of death for Tim Keiderling, the second of two hikers who perished on Mt. Katahdin earlier this month.

The medical examiner determined that Keiderling died of “complications of hypothermia” and the manner of death was accidental.

Courtesy of Baxter State Park Baxter State Park rangers are searching for Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling, who were last seen Sunday on the Katahdin Tablelands.

Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter Esther, set out to climb Katahdin on Sunday, June 1.

When their car was found in the Abol Campground day use parking lot Monday a search was organized.

Wardens and Rangers found Tim Keiderling's body near the summit on Tuesday, June 3. Esther Keiderling's body was found a day later in a boulder area between two trails. Officials said she died of blunt force injuries that she sustained when she slid down the boulder field.

Weather conditions that day indicate the summit had snow, sleet and below freezing wind chills.

The father and daughter were from Ulster Park, New York.

