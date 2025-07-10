Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Body recovered from Kennebec River

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

The Maine Marine Patrol said it recovered the body of a male Wednesday evening from the shore of Woods Island on the Kennebec River.

The body will be transported to the chief medical examiner in Augusta for identification.

Marine patrol officers have been searching the Kennebec since Sunday for 22-year-old Robert Stolt. Stolt was fishing near Bath when he jumped from his boat to rescue his dog from the river.

Stolt's dog was rescued safely by a local animal control officer on Sunday, the Marine Patrol said. A female passenger and a second dog on Stolt's boat were rescued by other boaters and taken safely to shore.
