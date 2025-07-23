Maine State Police celebrate largest trooper graduation in 25 years

Twenty state troopers graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro on Wednesday. After years of struggling with recruitment, this is the Academy's largest graduating class in 25 years.

As the new troopers received their badges, Col. William Ross of the Maine State Police reminded them that earning public trust is the biggest priority.

“You owe it to the people of Maine,” Ross said. “Public trust is everything. If you lose it or damage that badge, you will have to answer to everyone I just mentioned, including me. Public trust is our greatest asset, never forget that.”

Like other states, the Maine State Police have struggled with recruitment, and at the ceremony Gov. Janet Mills said the pandemic compounded the challenge. But last year, state employees received a 6% raise. Troopers now begin their careers with a salary of just over $65,000 a year plus overtime.

Among the graduates is Michael McClellan, a former construction worker from Standish. After a decade in construction, he said the birth of his son inspired him to pursue a more meaningful career. He said the addition of 20 troopers is a positive development for the state.

“I think that the more law enforcement officers that we have at this level of training will be a huge benefit for the people,” McClellan said. “We're going to be able to get out there on the road and make that difference in people's lives.”

McClellan said it's an honor to serve and looks forward to making a positive impact in his community and across Maine.

At the ceremony, Gov. Mills reminded the graduates that their job requires them to wear multiple hats as peacemakers, protectors and consolers.

“For the years to come in this most demanding and most rewarding of all professions, law enforcement, you will be good police officers and good human beings. I know that,” Mills said.

The troopers are being assigned to posts throughout Maine.

