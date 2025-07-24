Lost Fishermen's Memorial will reconsider including names of two who died in January

The committee behind the Lost Fishermen's Memorial in Lubec is reconsidering the decision to not include the names of Chester and Aaron Barrett. The pair died in January, when they were travelling from Edmunds to South Addison and their scallop boat sank off the coast of Trescott.

The decision comes after renewed attention from the first official Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day on Monday, which held a ceremony at the memorial.

Liz Michaud helped organize Monday's ceremony for the remembrance day in Lubec, but isn't involved with the Lubec Historical Society, which oversees the monument.

She said she was told this week the committee would reconsider including the Barretts.

"So I'm very optimistic this is going to be rectified," Michaud said. "Obviously, it takes their decisions to do that, and I'm out of the loop with that entirely, but I'm at least encouraged that they're listening. They're going to bring this back."

Michaud said before the remembrance day she had submitted the Barretts to be included, but was told the criteria for the memorial was that an individual had to be actively fishing when they died, and the Barretts did not meet that requirement.

"The community rallied together," she said. "So if anything, I would say in both situations, the community was very has been very tight knit and united in honoring and respecting all lost fishermen, including that situation with the monument."