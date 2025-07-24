Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.

Lost Fishermen's Memorial will reconsider including names of two who died in January

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
Roses were laid in honor of fishermen who lost their lives on the Lost Fisherman’s Memorial in Lubec.
Nora Saks
/
Maine Public
Roses were laid in honor of fishermen who lost their lives on the Lost Fisherman’s Memorial in Lubec.

The committee behind the Lost Fishermen's Memorial in Lubec is reconsidering the decision to not include the names of Chester and Aaron Barrett. The pair died in January, when they were travelling from Edmunds to South Addison and their scallop boat sank off the coast of Trescott.

The decision comes after renewed attention from the first official Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day on Monday, which held a ceremony at the memorial.

Liz Michaud helped organize Monday's ceremony for the remembrance day in Lubec, but isn't involved with the Lubec Historical Society, which oversees the monument.

She said she was told this week the committee would reconsider including the Barretts.

"So I'm very optimistic this is going to be rectified," Michaud said. "Obviously, it takes their decisions to do that, and I'm out of the loop with that entirely, but I'm at least encouraged that they're listening. They're going to bring this back."

Michaud said before the remembrance day she had submitted the Barretts to be included, but was told the criteria for the memorial was that an individual had to be actively fishing when they died, and the Barretts did not meet that requirement.

"The community rallied together," she said. "So if anything, I would say in both situations, the community was very has been very tight knit and united in honoring and respecting all lost fishermen, including that situation with the monument."
Maine
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion