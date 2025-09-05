3 small planes have crashed in Maine in just 2 weeks

Three separate small plane crashes in Maine have claimed the lives of two people and injured two more in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, September 4, a small single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area near Eastern Slopes Regional Airport in Fryeburg, killing the pilot, who has not yet been identified.

Earlier in the week, on Monday September 1, a small float plane crashed during an attempt to take off from Flagstaff Lake. According to Maine State Police, the pilot and his one passenger were rescued and sustained minor injuries.

And, on August 22, an Italian pilot flying a Cessna 185F en route from Europe to Vermont was killed in a crash while trying to land at the Bangor International Airport.

All three accidents remain under investigation.