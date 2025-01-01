Mars Hill: Bait and Ammo
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., October 30 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 31 at 1:30 am
Sat., November 1 at 2:30 pm
Sun., November 2 at 4:30 pm
When an arrogant insurance company CEO travels to rural Maine to investigate a hunter’s outrageous claim that aliens destroyed his barn, he becomes entangled in the Native American Algonquin legend of the Wendigo and uncovers answers he could never imagine.
This film was produced by Alfred Thomas Catalfo and Stemwinder Studios.