Nearly 400 N.H. Runners To Take Part In 121st Boston Marathon

Nearly four hundred runners from New Hampshire will be taking part this morning in the 121st running of the Boston Marathon.

Three hundred eighty five Granite Staters are registered to take part in the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton toBoyltsonStreet in Boston.

You can track individual runners here.

The city is encouraging those heading to the marathon to use public transportation.

This marks the fourth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three and injured more than 250 others, including several New Hampshire residents.

Security will be tight. Backpacks, suitcases, and coolers are among the items banned along the marathon route.

