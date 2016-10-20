USDA Offers Help to Maine Farmers Hurt by Drought

BANGOR, Maine - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering federal programs to Maine's farmers and livestock producers to help them recover from a drought that has impacted the state.

The USDA's Maine Farm Service Agency is offering disaster assistance and low-interest loans to help food producers. They include the Non-Insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, Livestock Forage Disaster Program and Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program.

USDA Maine Farm Service Agency Executive Director Don Todd says the safety-net programs were reinstated with the 2014 Farm Bill and allow the USDA to respond to the needs of food producers who have suffered because of a natural disaster.