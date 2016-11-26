Parents Sue Teacher For Putting Bag On Student's Head

Two Maine parents are suing a public school district and teacher for humiliating their daughter by placing a bag on her head four different times.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Michelle and Adam Woodford claim Regional School Unit 38 violated a state anti-bullying statute and public records law.

The alleged head-bagging happened last fall, and the lawsuit filed Nov. 18 in Kennebec County Superior Court claims the girl was bullied.

The lawsuit seeks seek damages for counseling and medical expenses and ``severe emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment.''

The attorney representing the school district said any allegations are unproven and said the school is committed to promoting a nurturing environment for all students. The teacher had no comment and would be represented by a teacher's union lawyer.