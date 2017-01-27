Catholic Group Vows to Keep Working With Refugees in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - A Catholic agency that has for years worked to resettle refugees in Maine says it will continue to work with them even if federal resettlement rules change.



Catholic Charities Maine has worked to resettle more than 3,000 refugees over the past several years. But President Donald Trump has announced plans to restrict entry of refugees into America, and the state's immigrant community is on edge.



Catholic Charities Maine chief executive officer Stephen Letourneau says the agency remains ``100 percent committed'' to working with refugees and "providing a complete continuum of services.''



Letourneau says Catholic Charities wants to continue partnering with the government to welcome refugees here. Catholic Charities is the agency that administers local resettlements in Maine.

Maine has communities of refugees from countries such as Somalia, Sudan and Iraq.