Maine

Camden Conference Confronts Immigration Issues, as Trump's New Order Looms

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon,
Maine Public staff
Published February 21, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST
32187904403_f6cb5d66f7_k.jpg
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements, a Maine native, speaks to a student at USM.

CAMDEN, Maine - Immigration will be a hot topic again this week as President Donald Trump prepares to issue his new executive order this week.

That topic was under discussion this weekend at the annual Camden Conference - held in the coastal Maine town that bears the event's name - where the theme was refugees and migration.

Maine native Kelly Clements, now United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, was one of the speakers.

Clements praised Portland for being so welcoming to refugees from all over the world:

"The personal touch is very important, the community engagement hugely important," Clements said. "And, of course, there's a whole lot of reasons that the international engagement really matters."

Clements said welcoming refugees not only creates a stronger, more diverse community, it is important for national security reasons.  

Clements was appointed to her current position in 2015. She previously served as United States deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.
 

32187914733_17b0133a89_z.jpg
Credit Susan Sharon / Maine Public
/
Maine Public
Zahra Abukar, of Portland.

Clements also met with students at the University of Southern Maine on Friday where she discussed the humanitarian crisis posed by 65 million people who've been uprooted from their homes.  Of that number, Clements said, half are children.

Some are internally displaced in their own countries, she said, while others are fleeing for a variety of reasons: war, ethnic and religious conflicts, crime and the effects of climate change. Clements said only about 1 percent of those refugees are resettled in a third country.

Portland High School student Zahra Abukar, a Somali refugee who lived in Turkey for seven years before coming to Maine two years ago, said she was worried at first about the election of Donald Trump as president, and about his recent travel ban from certain Muslim majority countries.  But Abukar says students, teachers and the Portland community have been so supportive she has let go of that initial fear.    

 

 

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
Maine Public staff
