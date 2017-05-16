Maine Historian, Author and Politician Neil Rolde Dies

Former politician, historian and philanthropist Neil Rolde has died.

Rolde, who authored more than a dozen books and served as Democratic leader in the Maine House in the 1970s, is being remembered for his public service and contributions to Maine history.

Rolde grew up in Massachusetts, but made his adult life in Maine. He was an aide and campaign manager for Democratic Gov. Ken Curtis. He represented York in the Legislature from 1974 to 1990, and was a member of many boards and commissions, including Maine Public’s Board of Trustees, for which he served as chairman.

Credit Maine Public/file / Maine Public/file Former state lawmaker and author Neil Rolde, in 2013.

Rolde devoted his later years to writing, mostly about Maine history but, more recently, about U.S. actions during the Holocaust and life in politics. Two years ago, he spoke with Maine Public about his book “Real Political Tales: Short Stories By A Veteran Politician,” which Rolde says he drew from his own time in Augusta.

“We would go and beat each other’s brains out on the floor, but then we’d go have a drink and we knew each others families and that sort of stuff,” he said.

In contrast to the highly polarized atmosphere that surrounds modern politics, Rolde says the statehouse of the 1970s and ’80s was collegial.

“There were lots of people that I worked on bills, I co-sponsored bills with. We conducted ourselves in a way that was dignified, respectful and at the same time productive. And some of the best laughs I had were on the floor. Some people had great senses of humor,” he said.

In 1990, Rolde lost to William S. Cohen in a race for the U.S. Senate in which Rolde advocated for universal health care coverage.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District, who says she met Rolde when she first got into politics, says he was a sage political advisor and also made a huge contribution as an author and historian.

“You know, obscure kinds of things about Maine history, international history, and I think it was because he had this belief that those who don’t understand history are doomed to repeat their mistakes,” she says.

Adam Lee, chairman of Lee Auto Malls and a Maine Public Board member, says he served with Rolde on a number of boards.

“He was an absolute gentleman, and always good-natured and always had some wonderful observation to make,” he says. “He could always bring some piece of history to bear on anything you were talking about, any dilemma, any problem.”

Rolde was 85.

Listen to Rolde spoke with Irwin Gratz in 2015 about about his book “Real Political Tales: Short Stories By A Veteran Politician,” which the author says he drew from his own his own time in Augusta.

