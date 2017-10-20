Mark Zuckerberg Appears in First 2020 N.H. Poll, and Other Stories of the Week

Credit Rodrigo Buendia/AFP/Getty Images / Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Facebook.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg captured 2 percent in a preference poll ahead (way, way, way ahead) of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

The UNH Survey Center asked people to pick from a list of "potential candidates" that the pollster provided. By the way, Zuckerberg has repeatedly said he is not running.

Other N.H. notables and stories this week:

Governor Sununu makes a play for Amazon, and takes some shots at Boston gridlock, for a proposed second headquarters on a 603-acre parcel in Londonderry. (Get that, 603 acres?)

NHPR continues to dig into the opioid and heroin epidemic. Today's report: The Heroin Diaries: Wife of Overdose Victim Discovers Videos Chronicling His Struggle.

Nashua may get a commuter rail line, thanks to a private company. It's not the first time New Hampshire's embraced passenger trains - so long as somebody else picks up the tab.

Meanwhile, in The Eureka Department: The "Sunshine Town" is considering solar for its energy needs.

Is it peak foliage, or weak foliage? An expert shares some insight.

The Manchester VA Center has a draft plan to relocate a women's clinic in its facility, following complaints from veterans.

Here's a standing ovation for the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble for celebrating women composers. And another round of applause for the concert title, "Music, She Wrote..." The show is Saturday night at 8.

New Hampshire's marijuana decriminalization law is now in effect. But do people know pot's still illegal?

As New Hampshire begins to study possible legalization, regulation, and taxation of marijuana, the chairman of the commission sums up the task as identifying "the good, the bad, and the ugly." An advocate who's not enthused with the makeup of the commission says it's a positive start.

Bernie Sanders returns to New Hampshire on Sunday. He speaks to a fundraiser at an American Legion in Rollinsford.

Two new candidates for Congress launched campaigns this week. Steve Negron of Nashua is pursuing the GOP nomination in the 2nd District. Lincoln Soldati of Portsmouth is running for the Democratic nomination in the 1st District.

It's not too early for 2018. But 2020? By the way Part II: the UNH poll this week that included Zuckerberg's name saw Bernie Sanders with 31 percent, Joe Biden with 24 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 13 percent, and Cory Booker with 6 percent.

