© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Former Probate Judge Found Guilty of Another Ethical Violation

Maine Public | By Ed Morin
Published January 26, 2018 at 5:20 PM EST

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has formally reprimanded a former York County probate judge who has been punished a number of times for ethical violations.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the ruling involves a decision Robert Nadeau made in a child custody case. Nadeau had ordered a woman to pay $23 a week in child support payments. She claimed Nadeau was retaliating because of posts she had made about his candidacy in an upcoming election. The paper says the woman had asked Nadeau to recuse himself, but he declined.

Last summer the Maine high court suspended Nadeau's law license for two years and fined him $5,000 for judicial misconduct. He lost a 3-way race for Probate Judge in Nov. 2016.

Tags

MaineMaine Supreme Judicial Court
Ed Morin
Ed is a Maine native who spent his early childhood in Livermore Falls before moving to Farmington. He graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1970 before going to the University of Maine at Orono where he received his BA in speech in 1974 with a broadcast concentration. It was during that time that he first became involved with public broadcasting. He served as an intern for what was then called MPBN TV and also did volunteer work for MPBN Radio.
See stories by Ed Morin