Former Probate Judge Found Guilty of Another Ethical Violation

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has formally reprimanded a former York County probate judge who has been punished a number of times for ethical violations.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the ruling involves a decision Robert Nadeau made in a child custody case. Nadeau had ordered a woman to pay $23 a week in child support payments. She claimed Nadeau was retaliating because of posts she had made about his candidacy in an upcoming election. The paper says the woman had asked Nadeau to recuse himself, but he declined.

Last summer the Maine high court suspended Nadeau's law license for two years and fined him $5,000 for judicial misconduct. He lost a 3-way race for Probate Judge in Nov. 2016.