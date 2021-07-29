Horses, Pigs And Lizards Among Animals Seized From Sanford Farm

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine said the caretaker of a farm that was home to dozens of neglected animals has surrendered custody of most of them to the state.

The animals were seized from the Sanford farm on July 14. Officials said a woman rescued the animals, but was unable to keep up with their care.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Animal Welfare Program seized 20 horses, 11 chickens, two pigs, six dogs, six cats, three rats and a few lizards from the farm. The department said Wednesday the woman surrendered custody of all but two dogs and two cats during a hearing.