Maine College Of Art Announces Name Change And Planned Expansion

The Maine College of Art announced that it's changing its name and planning an expansion to help meet the institution's goals.

The school will now be known as Maine College of Art & Design, to reflect what President Laura Freid says is the course of study most of its students choose.

"60% of our students are interested in design," she says. "We wanted to share that and also that our students are agents of social change."

The school is also planning to build a new living and learning center on Congress Street to house 200 of its 500 students.

Freid says student housing is a critical need and that the school has identified several possible locations.

The new building will increase the arts college's housing capacity by 20 to 30% and be completed by 2025.

Students have helped to design the new logo for the school.

