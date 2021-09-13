Feds Approve Maine's Plan For School Spending From American Rescue Plan

The federal government has approved Maine's plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars for schools from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had approved the plan and had released $137 million in additional funding for schools in the state.

As part of the plan, state officials highlighted their strategy to address learning loss through online programs and partnerships with local businesses. The state says it is also putting aside funds to address students' mental health needs, and will continue efforts to recruit more school staff members.

Maine schools already received nearly $275 million from the American Rescue Plan in March. Education officials say that Monday's decision means that the state can now begin approving individual school districts' plans for the funds.