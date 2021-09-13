© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Feds Approve Maine's Plan For School Spending From American Rescue Plan

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 13, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

The federal government has approved Maine's plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars for schools from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this year.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it had approved the plan and had released $137 million in additional funding for schools in the state.

As part of the plan, state officials highlighted their strategy to address learning loss through online programs and partnerships with local businesses. The state says it is also putting aside funds to address students' mental health needs, and will continue efforts to recruit more school staff members.

Maine schools already received nearly $275 million from the American Rescue Plan in March. Education officials say that Monday's decision means that the state can now begin approving individual school districts' plans for the funds.

Tags

Newseducation
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg