The Portland Police Chief Has Resigned To Take A Private Sector Job

Portland's police chief, Frank Clark, will be leaving his post to take another position.

Clark wrote a letter to police department Friday that he will be taking a job as a global corporate security director at a growing private company with 5,000 employees. He didn't name the company.

Clark says in the letter that he's spent 33 years in the public sector, and that he's leaving behind a "solid team" in order to pursue a new opportunity.

It's not clear when Clark will be departing, but he says he'll "be around for a few weeks"

According to a spokesperson, during the transition, Assistant Chief Heath Gorham would serve as acting chief.