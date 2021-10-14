David Flanagan, longtime Central Maine Power executive, dies at 74

PORTLAND, Maine — David Flanagan has died at age 74 after a varied career that included two stints at the helm of Maine's largest electricity provider. A family spokesperson says Flanagan died Thursday after battling cancer.

Flanagan was leading Central Maine Power during the disastrous 1998 ice storm and later returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps. The utility and Flanagan enjoyed high favorability ratings.

Flanagan also ran for governor, served as president of the University of Southern Maine and earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist.