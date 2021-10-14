© 2021 Maine Public
David Flanagan, longtime Central Maine Power executive, dies at 74

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
Obit-David Flanagan
Joel Page
/
AP
FILE— In this July 18, 2002 file photo, Maine gubernatorial candidate David Flanagan announces that he is withdrawing from the race during a news conference in South Portland, Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — David Flanagan has died at age 74 after a varied career that included two stints at the helm of Maine's largest electricity provider. A family spokesperson says Flanagan died Thursday after battling cancer.

Flanagan was leading Central Maine Power during the disastrous 1998 ice storm and later returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps. The utility and Flanagan enjoyed high favorability ratings.

Flanagan also ran for governor, served as president of the University of Southern Maine and earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist.

Tags

NewsCMP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press