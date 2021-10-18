© 2021 Maine Public
Afghan evacuees have begun arriving in Maine, and more are expected this week

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT
Two Afghan families landed at the Portland Jetport last week, where they were greeted by friends and family members.

The first group of Afghan evacuees destined for Maine has arrived after being processed at U.S. military bases, and more families are expected to arrive this week.

Two Afghan families touched down at the Portland Jetport last Thursday, according to Catholic Charities Maine, which is leading the resettlement process.

Hannah DeAngelis, director of refugee and immigration services for Catholic Charities, said the scene at the airport has been filled with emotion.

"Folks have been greeted by their entire families and even groups of friends at the jetport, in addition to our case management team,” DeAngelis said. “People are bringing flowers and gifts and balloons and it is a very celebratory environment.”

DeAngelis said two more families will arrive this week.

The first arrivals are those with family ties to Maine and are staying in the greater Portland area.

Catholic Charities has been approved to resettle up to 100 Afghans in Maine through next March.

Ari Snider
Ari Snider reports on refugee, immigrant, and asylum-seeking communities in Maine. He is a Report for America corps member. He grew up in Midcoast Maine and has reported for public radio stations in Southeast Alaska and Far West Texas, covering everything from salmon fishing to the restoration of a historic adobe church on the US-Mexico border. He got his start in audio storytelling as an undergrad at Brown University and through internships at radio stations in Vermont and Rhode Island. His work has won three Alaska Press Club awards and one Regional Murrow Award, and has aired on radio stations throughout Alaska, Texas, and New England. When looking to get out of town for a weekend, Ari has a special fondness for the islands of Penobscot Bay and the lakes and mountains of the North Woods.
