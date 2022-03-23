Fort Kent middle schooler dies during ski trip with classmates

A 7th-grader has died after an accident that occurred during a ski trip with his classmates in Fort Kent.

In a letter to the school community, Superintendent Ben Sirois says Ethan Townsend died Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at Lonesome Pine Trails during the middle school's Winter Wellness day, Sirois said. He didn't provide details of what happened, but Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena told the Bangor Daily News that it was a "skiing accident."

Sirois said the loss is a shock to the school community and in response has formed a crisis intervention team.

Counseling was available for students, parents and staff at the Valley Rivers Middle School and Community High School Wednesday and will continue Thursday during school hours. The school district encouraged students and parents to call the AMHC Crisis Hotline for service during the evening hours.