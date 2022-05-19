UMF faculty is third to vote no-confidence in U. Maine system chancellor

The University of Maine at Farmington faculty senate is the latest to cast a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of the University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

It's the third vote in two weeks against Malloy, after both the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Augusta cast similar votes that challenged his handling of the UMA presidential search.

The UMF faculty senate cited similar reasons in a resolution describing their own no-confidence vote, but also criticized the university for the recent layoffs of nine faculty members. They say the cuts threaten UMF's identity and mission as a liberal arts college and will make it more difficult for students in multiple programs to complete their majors.

In a statement, Malloy reiterated that he takes the no-confidence vote seriously and that the System will do everything it can to find new opportunities for the UMF faculty members who lost their jobs.