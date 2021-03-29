-
FARMINGTON, Maine - University of Maine at Farmington officials announced the termination of a part-time faculty member Tuesday after the school reviewed…
-
The University of Maine System argues a suspended student has no grounds for a lawsuit because he dropped a request that his school lift the…
-
A university administrator from Arkansas will take over as the next president of the University of Maine at Farmington in July.Edward Serna has spent the…
-
Five women say that a male student who has been cleared by the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) of rape allegations also assaulted or harassed…
-
A story this week in the Bangor Daily News, describes the University of Maine at Farmington's handling of two students' claims of sexual assault by fellow…
-
UMaine At Farmington Interim President Responds To Allegations That The School Mishandled Rape CasesFollowing a Bangor Daily News story that describes the mishandling of rape cases brought by two female students at the University of Maine Farmington, the…
-
FARMINGTON, Maine - A Maine university says it has received one of the largest donations in its history from a pair of anonymous donors.University of…
-
FARMINGTON, Maine - The University of Maine at Farmington has earned a top spot in Washington Monthly's 2015 Best Bang for the Buck college rankings. The…