University of Maine at Farmington could eliminate some adjunct professors to close budget shortfall

The University of Maine at Farmington could eliminate many of its adjunct professor positions in order to improve the college's financial outlook, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The school has faced a difficult budget picture in recent years due to declining enrollment, and is now facing a budget gap of about $2 million from the drop in tuition, dining and student housing revenue.

Ryan Low, the University of Maine System's vice chancellor for finance, said no decisions have been reached on how to fill in the budget gap for the next fiscal year.

UMF laid off nine full-time faculty last year, which sparked protests from many students on the Farmington campus.

"We spent the last budget cycle, a heavy emphasis looking at our full-time faculty," Low said. "So as part of this 2024 budget, we're certainly looking at adjunct course loads. But we're also looking at everything across the campus."

Tom McCord, the president of the UMaine System's part-time faculty union, said that the school shouldn't be lumping all adjuncts together as it looks at budget cuts.

"It sounds like an easy solution. But it penalizes people who've taught at Farmington for decades. And it seems to lump everyone into the same category," McCord said. "So we're arguing, basically, look at each person, each program, and each need."

There are about 30 adjunct professors teaching at the school this semester.

The University of Maine System said it expects to have more details on initial budget proposals at a finance committee meeting next month.

