New Destroyer Christened at Bath Iron Works

Bath Iron Works' newest guided missile destroyer, the future USS John Basilone, was christened today. The ship is named for Gunnery

Sgt. John Basilone, who received the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross for his heroism in the Battle of Guadalcanal and Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, where he was killed in action.

Donald Basilone, brother of the namesake, was in attendance. Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, was the principal speaker.

“Make no mistake, that when you see this ship, and you see the name that it bears, the warrior spirit of Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone and every generation of Marines who like me and countless others have followed in his footsteps lives within the soul of this vessel,” said Sergeant Major Black.

“This name represents the perseverance of America, the legacy of the Marine Corps and the grit of our enlisted Marines.”