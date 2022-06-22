© 2022 Maine Public
Bates College president to step down in June 2023

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
Hedge_Hall_Bates_College.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
Hedge Hall at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

Bates College President Clayton Spencer has announced that she'll be leaving her position in June of 2023.

In a letter to the community released on Wednesday, Spencer said that she's proud of her accomplishments since she first visited the college in 2011, while acknowledging the particular challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. A release from the school notes that the college's endowment has more than doubled since Spencer took over, and the school has added more financial aid and diversified its student population.

Spencer didn't indicate her next steps but said she's "excited to explore new interests and ways of being."

Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg