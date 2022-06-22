Bates College president to step down in June 2023

Bates College President Clayton Spencer has announced that she'll be leaving her position in June of 2023.

In a letter to the community released on Wednesday, Spencer said that she's proud of her accomplishments since she first visited the college in 2011, while acknowledging the particular challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. A release from the school notes that the college's endowment has more than doubled since Spencer took over, and the school has added more financial aid and diversified its student population.

Spencer didn't indicate her next steps but said she's "excited to explore new interests and ways of being."