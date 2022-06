GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — A house on the property of the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse has been damaged by fire.

Multiple fire departments responded as smoke poured from the century-old lightkeeper's cottage Monday morning.

The blaze was extinguished in about an hour. There was no immediate word on the extent of damage.

The current lighthouse went into service around 1891. The keeper's cottage, built around the same time, is in a separate structure.