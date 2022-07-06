Kittery residents to weigh in on proposed mixed-use development

Kittery residents will weigh in on a zoning change next week that could stop a 900 unit mixed-use development project. Zoning for the 98 Dennett Project was changed from a business park to mixed-use several years ago to better align with the town's comprehensive plan. But the project's massive scope has prompted hundreds of residents to sign a petition to change it back to a business park. Town Manager Kendra Amaral says a public hearing will allow the Town Council and Zoning Board to consider adopting the petitioners' request, or sending the issue to voters in a special election.

"The whole purpose of zoning and community involvement is to make sure our zoning reflects what the community wants and if they don't want this I think the Town Council will listen to that and take steps to make sure we're doing what the community wants," Amaral says.

Amaral says a Business Park zoning designation would allow residential units and commercial businesses but on a smaller scale. A call to the 98 Dennett Project Manager at consulting firm Hoyle Tanner was not returned.