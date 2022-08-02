Dozens of pets rescued from Alfred home now up for adoption

Several animal shelters in Maine are putting pets up for adoption from the more than 50 that were seized from a home in Alfred last spring.

State animal welfare agents investigated the home in April after receiving complaints. Both the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk helped with the removal and subsequent medical treatment of the pets for issues ranging from parasites, dehydration, and malnutrition.

After treating the cats and dogs for nearly four months, the two groups are offering them for adoption starting Tuesday. Some of the dogs will also be available through shelters in Hancock, Somerset, and Franklin counties.