State Police say reports of active shooters in Maine schools are probably hoaxes

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police say that reports of active shooters at schools across southern Maine are all believed to be a hoax.

Police departments received 911 calls this morning of active shooters in several towns, from Sanford and Portland to Gardiner, leading to emergency lockdowns.

But Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss says that when authorities responded, they found no shooter at any of the schools.

"Clearly, once they arrived on scene, their initial investigation was showing that this is not an active shooter threat. And looks like it is a hoax," Moss said.

Moss says that local and state police are investigating the source of the emergency calls.

The Portland Police department posted on Twitter just before 9 am that officers were on scene at Portland High School after a 911 call reporting an active shooter. But police say school staff reported there was no shooting. The high school has been on lockdown.

The Sanford School Department says a call was made to 911 at around 8:30 am about an active shooter at its high school and Regional Technical Center. The department says it doesn't believe the information is credible, but students are being evacuated to buses as a precaution, and emergency personnel are on site.