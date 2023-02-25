Maine Center for Disease Control confirms a COVID-19 outbreak at the Portland Center for Assisted Living

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says 69 staff and patients at the Portland Center for Assisted Living on Devonshire Street are infected with COVID-19. One hundred and seventy people live there.

The facility's management group, First Atlantic Healthcare, says staff are isolating people who test positive and making sure everyone is vaccinated and boosted. Sick staff members are being replaced by people working double shifts and weekends.

The Maine CDC is working with the facility to enact safety protocols and follow COVID outbreak guidance.

This story appears through a media partnership with the Bangor Daily News.