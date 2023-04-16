Canada Pacific Rail leads salvage, clean-up and repair efforts in Somerset County after its freight train derailed Saturday

Canadian Pacific Rail is leading the salvage, clean-up and rail repair operation in Somerset County after its freight train derailed Saturday morning in Sandwich Academy Grant Township.

The Maine Forest Service reports that fires caused by the derailment have burned out and there is no threat to public safety. The rail cars transporting hazardous substances were removed from the scene Saturday night.

Three railroad employees were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

CP Rail is removing the derailed locomotives and rail cars, cleaning up debris, and repairing the rail line. The Maine Forest Service, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department are assisting with these efforts.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

