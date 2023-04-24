Biddeford spiritual center closing after more than 40 years

A Catholic spiritual center in Biddeford Pool that's offered daily prayer and retreats for more than four decades is closing at the end of June.

Sister Helene Cote gave notice about the closure on the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center's website. She says the decision was "anguishing" and prompted by a number of factors.

Cote says the Center has struggled to find enough staff, and the building, which is more than 100 years old, needs upwards of $1 million worth of repairs and renovations.

She also noted that the sisters at the Center are aging and diminishing in number.

