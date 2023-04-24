Nonprofit hopes to buy parent group of Press Herald, other Maine newspapers

Bill Nemitz, a longtime columnist for the Portland Press Herald, is leading a group that hopes to buy the newspaper's parent organization — which owns many other daily and weekly newspapers around the state — and run it as a nonprofit.

Nemitz says the group has spoken with Reade Brower, the current owner of the Press Herald's parent group, Masthead Maine, who is looking to sell the company.

"We have spoken to Reade and he has made it very clear that he's interested in this idea, that he maintains a very open mind toward it, and I would say our relationship with Reade right now is a very positive one," Nemitz says.

The new group is called the Maine Journalism Foundation. Early backers include Emily Barr, a former Chief Executive of Graham Media group, and Bill Burke, a former Chief Executive of The Weather Channel Companies, and former owner of the Portland Sea Dogs.

In a column published yesterday in the Maine Sunday Telegram, Nemitz wrote the group is hoping to raise $15 million to fund its acquisition.

Masthead Maine publishes the Portland Press Herald, the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel and a variety of weekly newspapers around the state.

