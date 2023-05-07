Maine CDC reports positive measles lab result in child

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that it has received a report of a positive measles lab result in a child and is awaiting confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Maine CDC notified the facilities where exposure may have occurred and is working to inform potentially exposed individuals. The child received a dose of measles vaccine. The Maine CDC is considering the child to be infectious out of caution.

State health officials say individuals who were at the following locations during the times listed below were potentially exposed to measles and should take precautions:

Family Time Dine and Play at Auburn Mall on April 29, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Clear Choice MD in Scarborough on Payne Road on May 1, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill Creek Hannaford in South Portland on May 1, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department on May 2, 2023, 7:45 p.m. to midnight and May 3, 2023, from midnight to 3:30 a.m.

State health officials say anyone at these locations during these times should watch for symptoms for 21 days after their exposure, and if you have symptoms, call a health care provider for instructions before going to the office or hospital to prevent further spread of infection.

Most people are vaccinated for measles as a child, but if you are unsure about your vaccination status or are you are unvaccinated, speak with your health care provider.

According to the U.S. CDC, as of April 28, 2023, there have been 10 cases of measles confirmed in eight states so far this year. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Symptoms include:

· Fever

· Cough

· Runny nose

· Red, watery eyes

· Rash that spreads from the head down

The CDC says measles can cause severe sickness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, and death. Health officials say infected individuals spread measles through coughs or sneezes, and once infected, they can spread the disease for up to 8 days. The CDC says the virus remains alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air, and that symptoms can begin from 10 days to two weeks from exposure.

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is the best prevention for measles.

For More Information:

• Maine CDC measles information: http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/measles

• U.S. CDC measles information: http://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html

• Maine Immunization Program information: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/immunization/