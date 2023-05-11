Portland will clear camp for unhoused residents early next week

Portland Parks and Recreation staff Thursday notified unhoused residents camping along Bayside Trail that they need to be moved out of the area by Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The city says it is clearing the encampment of 84 tents because of unsafe conditions for both those living there and for the public.

Federal Housing and Urban Development officials will arrive in Portland on Tuesday to help the city address the housing and homeless crises faced by asylum seekers and other unhoused residents.