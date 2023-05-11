© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Portland will clear camp for unhoused residents early next week

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Portland Parks and Recreation staff notify unhoused residents along the Bayside Trail that they must move out by 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Portland Parks and Recreation staff Thursday notified unhoused residents camping along Bayside Trail that they need to be moved out of the area by Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The city says it is clearing the encampment of 84 tents because of unsafe conditions for both those living there and for the public.

Federal Housing and Urban Development officials will arrive in Portland on Tuesday to help the city address the housing and homeless crises faced by asylum seekers and other unhoused residents.

