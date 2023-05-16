Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill late Monday night

A fire broke out at the state landfill in Old Town late Monday night.

The Old Town Fire Department says a neighbor reported the blaze around 8 pm and that crews were there for four-and-a-half hours.

The company that runs Juniper Ridge Landfill, Casella Waste Systems, then took over the response with heavy machinery.

Firefighters from Alton, Hudson and Bradley helped provide water for the response.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but heavy wind may have played a role in spreading it.

