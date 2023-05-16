© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Crews respond to fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill late Monday night

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published May 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT
construction waste juniper ridge close up 2.jpg
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
The state-owned Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town. Construction and demolition debris that's been deposited in an active section of Juniper Ridge Landfill.

A fire broke out at the state landfill in Old Town late Monday night.

The Old Town Fire Department says a neighbor reported the blaze around 8 pm and that crews were there for four-and-a-half hours.

The company that runs Juniper Ridge Landfill, Casella Waste Systems, then took over the response with heavy machinery.

Firefighters from Alton, Hudson and Bradley helped provide water for the response.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but heavy wind may have played a role in spreading it.

