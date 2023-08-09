Emergency responders clear out a Naples campground after a Chlorine leak

A chlorine leak at a Naples campground pool house required emergency responders to clear the scene Wednesday morning. Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox said crews responding to the KOA campground discovered two different chlorine tablets were mixed into the pool system.

"There was a chemical reaction between the two chemicals," Cox said. "It creates a heat, creates an off-gas, a chlorine gas. When that was occurring we evacuated the nearby campsites within a 150 foot radius of the pool house."

Cox said crews went in with gas detection meters and thermal imaging cameras and eventually determined that the pool house was no longer a threat to public safety. One person was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

No one was in the pool at the time of the incident. The pool remains closed to repair the damage to the pipe system caused by the mixture of chlorine tablets.

Cox says the KOA campground will be charged a hazmat fee.

