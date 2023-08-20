Advocates for beach access rally at Moody's Beach in Wells to draw attention to a court case that seeks to expand beachgoers' rights

At Moody's Beach in Wells Saturday, advocates for beach access rallied to draw attention to a court case that seeks to expand beachgoers' rights.

Current Maine law, which dates back to the 1600's, extends the property rights of shoreline homeowners to the low tide mark. The only exceptions for public use are for fishing, fowling, and navigation.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Peter Masucci, says the centuries-old law does not reflect modern beach activities. And he says many beachfront homeowners at Moody post "private property signs" and don't allow any use of the shore.

"We're hoping that the court system and the people that are going to adjudicate this thing see the value in making not only Moody Beach, but all beaches and all intertidal area throughout the whole state, free and open to the public," Masucci said.

Jeannie Connerney, of the group Free Moody Beach, says she believes it's a public right to recreate on the beach.

"I think it's bigger than just the people of Moody. It's the right of the public in Maine to recreate on the beach. Which, in my mind, is a right that everybody in the country and everybody in the world should have," Connerney said.

The court case is seeking to broaden list of allowable public activities on the beach, including beachcombing, picnicking, and building sandcastles.

One beachfront homeowner said they want to be able to enjoy their property, and allowing the public on it is a liability issue.