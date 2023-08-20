Underserved and tribal communities are focus of new research that will look at their transition from fossil fuel to low carbon energy systems

Underserved and tribal communities are the focus of new research funded by the Environmental Protection Agency that will look at their transition from fossil fuel energy systems to low carbon systems and provide them with tools to succeed.

Sharon Klein, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Maine, will lead the research and says Local Energy Action Networks exist to help disadvantaged communities.

"A lot of what the EPA grant is focused on is how are LEANS, in Maine and other states, helping underserved communities get the support they need to do the local energy action they want to do for themselves," Klein said.

Klein says Millinocket, Eastport, and two Wabanaki communities will participate in the four-year research project and learn how their sustainable energy projects are part of the global climate solution.

UMaine was one of just 11 institutions chosen to receive more than a million dollars in EPA grant funding.