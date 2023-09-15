Maine prepares for tropical storm Lee

Maine is preparing for 20-foot waves, 70 mile per hour winds, and up to 4 inches of rain from tropical storm Lee.

Governor Janet Mills on Thursday issued a state of emergency to activate the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

MEMA's Emergency Operations Center will open Friday and remain active through the weekend.

The agency is urging residents to contact their local Emergency Management Agency for information about open shelters, evacuation orders, and to report medical conditions. A list of shelters is also available on MEMA's website.

No evacuation orders have been issued, but MEMA recommends that those affected by the storm have two inland evacuation routes. The state's Hurricane Evacuation Dashboard can help.

Due to the saturation of the ground from this season's rains, trees are likely to come down on power lines, causing outages.

Emergency officials advise residents to fully charge phones ahead of time and make a power outage plan to power medical devices or refrigeration for medication.

Utilities warn that linemen won't go up in bucket trucks if winds are 35 miles per hour or greater, so outages could last 72 hours before power is restored.