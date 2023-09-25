Auburn to hold 'audits' of walking safety after 2 pedestrian deaths this year

After two pedestrian fatalities this year, the city of Auburn is holding three public walking audits this week in an effort to get community input on how to make streets safer.

The Downtown-Great Falls Plaza area and the Turner Street intersection at Dennison Street in the Washburn School neighborhood are the focus of the walks.

Jonathan LaBonte, Auburn's transportation systems director, says seniors, children and families are invited to walk sections of those roads with city officials.

"The goal is to engage folks to come out and join us on a walk and not only think about what physical conditions impact their ability to feel safe walking or biking but to try to observe behaviors among drivers and for us to then think about ways to improve safety for all of those users," LaBonte says.

The Downtown-Great Falls Plaza walks will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday and begin at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch.

The Washburn Neighborhood Walk is Tuesday at 5 p.m. and begins at the Lake Auburn Townhouse.

