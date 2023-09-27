Gorham, Scarborough and Buxton police investigate pellet gun shootings at motorists and a pedestrian

Police in Gorham, Scarborough and Buxton are investigating reports that an individual driving a white van fired a pellet gun at motorists and a pedestrian in drive-by shootings on Monday night.

Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist says his officers responded to a call from a female motorist at 8:15 p.m. Monday night at the corner of Running Hill Road and State Route 114.

"Our officers arrived and found a female operator who was visibly shaken and there was glass all inside the vehicle and a good sized hole in the front driver's side window," Holmquist said.

Holmquist says the woman was not injured and that she also mentioned a white van in the area when her incident occurred. Police say the van could be a Ford Econoline.

Gorham police have reportedly identified suspects. Those responsible could face misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and reckless conduct. A felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief is also possible depending on the amount of damage to the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gorham or Scarborough police.

