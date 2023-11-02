© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

3 family members die in Fort Fairfield fire

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
Three family members are believed to have died in a Fort Fairfield house fire early this morning.
Photo courtesy of Maine Office of State Fire Marshal
Three family members are believed to have died in a Fort Fairfield house fire early this morning.

Three people died in a Fort Fairfield house fire early this morning.

Three family members are believed to have died in the Riverside Avenue house fire: 47-year-old Erik Elmer, 39-year-old Jessica Elmer and their daughter, 17-year-old Rose Elmer.

One child survived the fire and was taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday, and is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office, which says there were no working smoke detectors in the home and that there is no evidence of foul play.
Tags
News State Fire Marshal
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion