3 family members die in Fort Fairfield fire

Three people died in a Fort Fairfield house fire early this morning.

Three family members are believed to have died in the Riverside Avenue house fire: 47-year-old Erik Elmer, 39-year-old Jessica Elmer and their daughter, 17-year-old Rose Elmer.

One child survived the fire and was taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Thursday, and is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office, which says there were no working smoke detectors in the home and that there is no evidence of foul play.