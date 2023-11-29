© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Annual Measures of Growth report measures 30 performance indicators in Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
Department of Labor Construction Career Day

The annual Measures of Growth report was released Wednesday, a compilation of more than 30 performance indicators in Maine.

The report outlines areas of improved performance, which get gold stars as well as areas that need attention and get a red flag.

The Maine Development Foundation says the state earned six gold stars for wages, post secondary credentials, internet connectivity and environmental stewardship.

MDF CEO Yellow Breen says Maine invested a lot of its one-time pandemic funding in workforce training to build a skilled labor force and positive outcomes.

"We were one of the fastest improving states in the country and we're now at 55 percent of Maine's population with a degree or industry certificate, putting us well on our way to our goal of 60 percent," Breen said.

Breen says the eight red flags include a decline in reading and math performance in 4th and 8th grade students due to remote pandemic learning, a rise in mental health issues, a lack of housing affordability, a shrinking labor force, and high energy costs.
