Annual Measures of Growth report measures 30 performance indicators in Maine

The annual Measures of Growth report was released Wednesday, a compilation of more than 30 performance indicators in Maine.

The report outlines areas of improved performance, which get gold stars as well as areas that need attention and get a red flag.

The Maine Development Foundation says the state earned six gold stars for wages, post secondary credentials, internet connectivity and environmental stewardship.

MDF CEO Yellow Breen says Maine invested a lot of its one-time pandemic funding in workforce training to build a skilled labor force and positive outcomes.

"We were one of the fastest improving states in the country and we're now at 55 percent of Maine's population with a degree or industry certificate, putting us well on our way to our goal of 60 percent," Breen said.

Breen says the eight red flags include a decline in reading and math performance in 4th and 8th grade students due to remote pandemic learning, a rise in mental health issues, a lack of housing affordability, a shrinking labor force, and high energy costs.