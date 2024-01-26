© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Incident that closed part of state office building described as unintentional

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:52 PM EST
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building (left) and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building (left) and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session.

State officials said Friday that no charges will be filed over an incident that shut down a floor of a state office building earlier this week. 

On Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement were called to the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions within the Secretary of State's Office after staff discovered what was described as a white, powdery substance in an envelope. The fourth floor of the Cross Office Building, which adjacent to the State House, was cleared during the investigation. But tests came back negative and the offices reopened the following day.

On Friday, the Secretary of State's Office said an investigation found that the incident did not appear to be an intentional act. Investigators with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which is part of the Secretary of State's Office, handled the case because of the location of the incident. Spokesperson Emily Cook declined to provide additional details on Friday, citing a need to protect the office's "safety and security protocols."
Tags
News Secretary of State
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller