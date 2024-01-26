Incident that closed part of state office building described as unintentional

State officials said Friday that no charges will be filed over an incident that shut down a floor of a state office building earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement were called to the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions within the Secretary of State's Office after staff discovered what was described as a white, powdery substance in an envelope. The fourth floor of the Cross Office Building, which adjacent to the State House, was cleared during the investigation. But tests came back negative and the offices reopened the following day.

On Friday, the Secretary of State's Office said an investigation found that the incident did not appear to be an intentional act. Investigators with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which is part of the Secretary of State's Office, handled the case because of the location of the incident. Spokesperson Emily Cook declined to provide additional details on Friday, citing a need to protect the office's "safety and security protocols."