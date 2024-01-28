Five rescued after falling through ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday

First responders rescued five people, including 3 children, whose UTV fell through the ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday afternoon.

The Denmark Fire Department posted on Facebook that they sent ice rescue equipment to the scene at about 5:30 pm, and requested Bridgton Fire and Rescue to send ice rescue personnel to help.

They pushed the sled over the ice to the open water and rescued the victims in several trips to shore. All five patients were out of the water within 47 minutes of the initial call, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

Oxford County Regional Communications, Brownfield Fire, Fryeburg Rescue, and Maine game wardens assisted. Game wardens are investigating the accident.

