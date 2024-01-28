© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Five rescued after falling through ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 28, 2024 at 10:54 AM EST
First responders rescue five people who fell through the ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday.
First responders rescue five people who fell through the ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday.
Denmark Fire Department
Denmark first responders practice using the ice rescue sled.
Denmark first responders practice using the ice rescue sled.
Denmark Fire Department

First responders rescued five people, including 3 children, whose UTV fell through the ice on Moose Pond in Bridgton Saturday afternoon.

The Denmark Fire Department posted on Facebook that they sent ice rescue equipment to the scene at about 5:30 pm, and requested Bridgton Fire and Rescue to send ice rescue personnel to help.

They pushed the sled over the ice to the open water and rescued the victims in several trips to shore. All five patients were out of the water within 47 minutes of the initial call, and were transported to a local hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

Oxford County Regional Communications, Brownfield Fire, Fryeburg Rescue, and Maine game wardens assisted. Game wardens are investigating the accident.
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
