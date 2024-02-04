Presidential Disaster Declaration for storm brings aid for low income Mainers repairing damage

This week President Joe Biden approved Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the December storm and flooding that severely impacted ten counties.

USDA Rural Development Director for Maine Rhiannon Hampson this weekend said the agency is now making grants and loans available to low income homeowners such as seniors and young families who need help getting storm damage repaired. Hampson said eligibility is being expanded and grant amounts increased.

"Recognizing that with climate driven storms, fewer and fewer people can weather them without having significant damage," she said.

Hampson said she has seen significant flood damage to property that will only get worse without repairs.

Homeowners 18 and older can apply for disaster-related grants up to $40 thousand dollars or home repair loans with 1 percent interest rates. Repair costs already incurred can also be reimbursed. People with annual incomes of $38 thousand to $62 thousand dollars can apply and applications will be turned around in 30 to 45 days.

"One of the things that we are concerned about is that people will count themselves out. That they shouldn't accept help, or if they do someone else won't get it," Hampson said. "We want them to get what they need and what they deserve."

Visit USDA Rural Developmentto learn more.