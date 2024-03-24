© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Maple Weekend is underway

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 24, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT
Sugar houses are boiling syrup Sunday for Maine Maple Weekend.
Sugar houses are boiling syrup Sunday for Maine Maple Weekend.
Maine Maple Producers Association
The maple syrup boiling process.
The maple syrup boiling process.
Greene Maple Farm
207 Tappers reports it started boiling syrup in early February.
207 Tappers reports it started boiling syrup in early February.
207 Tappers
Maple Syrup ready to go at Greene Maple Farm
Maple Syrup ready to go at Greene Maple Farm
Greene Maple Farm
207 Tappers in Biddeford.
207 Tappers in Biddeford.
207 Tappers

Maine Maple Weekend is underway and sugar houses across the state opened for visitors to come learn about how maple syrup is made and sample the season's product.

Alan Greene is Vice President of the Maine Maple Producers Association. He said this winter's varied temperatures have been a boon for northern sugar makers but a challenge for others.

"The southern part of the state has been so warm, especially for those on buckets that they've had a brief season and not good runs. The big producers up north, I talked to one the other day, whose biggest sap tanks ran over Feb. 6 and he's yet to be able to pump them dry," Greene said.

Greene said he's producing 3oo to 4oo gallons this year, which he said is about average. He expects around 1500 visitors at his new sugar house this weekend.

Casey Belanger and his wife Elizabeth own 207 Tappers in Biddeford. He said he's expecting thousands of visitors for the big pancake breakfast, and could sell about 100 gallons of syrup.

"Maple Weekend we sell about half of our product for the season. We're able to keep enough product to supply stores and drop-in customers. Very seldom do we run out of product," he said.

Belanger said he encourages Mainers to visit more than one sugar house and buy product from a few sugar makers to support the industry.

Visit the Southern Maine Maple Sugar Makers Association to find sugar houses open for Maine Maple Sunday. .

Greene said educating the public about the maple syrup process is not only good for sales, it's good for the industry as a whole, and he said many sugar makers are open extra weekends this year to educate visitors.

Visit the Maine Maple Producers Association for more information.
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet