Somerset County Sheriff's Office stops alleged illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Harmony

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Division executed a drug search warrant on Friday morning at a residence located on the South Road in Harmony, according to Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

The search warrant was obtained after a months-long investigation into alleged illegal marijuana plant cultivation activities believed to be taking place at the residence.

A search team of Somerset County Sheriff’s Office detectives and patrol deputies, Waterville Police Department detectives, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and investigators from the Office of Cannabis Policy carried out the search warrant at approximately 10:46 am.

At the time of the search, no individuals were located at the residence. In all, 1,277 growing marijuana plants, 25 pounds of processed marijuana and drug related documentation and drug related paraphernalia was seized.

Once the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, criminal charges will be forthcoming against those individuals responsible for the cultivation of the marijuana plants and illicit drug trafficking activities involving marijuana derived from the seized plants.

Between late January, 2024 and May 10, 2024, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division has obtained and executed 15 drug search warrants for residences where illegal marijuana plant cultivation activities were taking place.

The search warrants have been executed in the Towns of Ripley, Harmony, Skowhegan, Madison, Norridgewock, Mercer, and Solon. In all, over 400 pounds of processed marijuana and over 18,000 marijuana plants have been seized, and 8 individuals have been arrested and charged with felony level Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs and felony level Cultivation of Marijuana.

The Somerset/Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office assisted with this investigation.

More arrests are anticipated as these investigations continue and the responsible individuals are located.